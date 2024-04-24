Towns finished Tuesday's 105-93 win over the Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes.

The coaching staff continues to monitor Towns' minutes after he made a late-season return from a knee injury. He also picked up four fouls in quick time, perhaps limiting his time on the floor Tuesday.