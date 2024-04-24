Towns finished Tuesday's 105-93 win over the Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes.

Towns played just 24 minutes in the victory, falling two rebounds short of a double-double. The coaching staff continues to monitor minutes as he returns from a knee injury. He also picked up four fouls in quick time, perhaps impacting his time on the floor. They will now get three nights off before returning to the court for Game 3. The extended rest will almost certainly provide Towns with a chance to continue his return-to-action plan.