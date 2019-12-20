Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Limited participant in shootaround

Towns (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's shootaround, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

A sprained right knee caused Towns to miss Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. His limited participation Friday was a step forward from Thursday, where he missed practice entirely, but his availability for Friday's game against Denver remains in question.

