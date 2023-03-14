Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Monday that Towns (calf) has recently resumed taking part in 1-on-1 drills but isn't yet cleared for full team activities, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Advancing to 1-on-1 work represents a marginal step forward for Towns from the last update Finch provided for the big man, who is now taking some resistance in drills after previously taking part in 1-on-0 or 2-on-0 drills. Towns, who has been sidelined since Nov. 28 with a severe right calf strain, still has a few more milestones to hit in his recovery program and is likely at least a week away from suiting up for the Timberwolves.