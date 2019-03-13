Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Listed as probable for Thursday

Towns is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to right knee inflammation.

Towns posted 34 points and 10 rebounds across 32 minutes in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Nuggets and appears to have emerged from the contest somewhat dinged up. However, it appears the big man's knee inflammation isn't too serious, and the expectation is that Towns will be in the lineup Thursday.

