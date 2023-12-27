Towns (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Towns was sidelined for Saturday's win over Sacramento due to knee soreness but cleared an injury designation and played 29 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Thunder, posting 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and five turnovers. It appears the issue is still bothering the talented big man, so if he's sidelined, Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels would be candidates for increased roles again.