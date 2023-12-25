Towns (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Towns left Thursday's win late in the fourth quarter and missed Saturday's win over the Kings due to a knee injury. If he remains out Tuesday, Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels would be candidates for increased roles.
