Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Listed questionable
Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Towns was removed from Saturday's game against the Wizards with a knee injury, but it's apparently nothing serious, and he'll have a chance to play on the second night of the back-to-back. Look for a more definitive update closer to game-time.
