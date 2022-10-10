Towns closed with 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Clippers.

Towns made his preseason debut for the Timberwolves after missing the opening two games due to an illness. With Rudy Gobert on the sideline, Towns shifted to the center position. However, while he was designated as the starting center, Naz Reid spent a lot of his time at the five, allowing Towns to spread the floor, something the coaching staff will be looking for him to do come opening night.