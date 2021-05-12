Towns recorded 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 win over the Pistons.

Towns extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 11 games Tuesday, and he scored at least 27 points for the third straight contest. While his rebounding has been down -- four straight games with single-digit boards -- Towns' passing has continued to be good. Tuesday marked Towns' 24th game of the season with at least five assists.