Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Makes two threes
Towns recorded 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists through 26 minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors.
Towns dominated the boards and led the team, along with Jimmy Butler, in scoring with 16 points. The 21-year-old was able to increase his three-point percentage last season to 36.7 from 34.1 during his rookie season, and after attempting three three-pointers in just 26 minutes Wednesday, it seems clear that the three-point shot will be a focal point of his game throughout the regular season.
