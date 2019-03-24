Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Massive double-double in win
Towns totaled 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Towns hauled in 20-plus boards for the second time in the last three games, and for the eighth time through 70 appearances this season. The 23-year-old big man has continued to raise his scoring average (24.7 per game) as the year has progressed, and he could ultimately surpass his previous career high in that area (25.1 points per game in 2016-17). Regardless, he's averaging career highs in rebounding, assists, threes, and steals while matching his best blocks average. Despite the fact that the Timberwolves have been eliminated from playoff contention, Towns and company seem to be focused on finishing strong and building some positive momentum heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant performance in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Playing through knee soreness•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 26 points and 21 rebounds in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double but fouls out in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting Thursday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.