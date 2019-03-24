Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Massive double-double in win

Towns totaled 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Towns hauled in 20-plus boards for the second time in the last three games, and for the eighth time through 70 appearances this season. The 23-year-old big man has continued to raise his scoring average (24.7 per game) as the year has progressed, and he could ultimately surpass his previous career high in that area (25.1 points per game in 2016-17). Regardless, he's averaging career highs in rebounding, assists, threes, and steals while matching his best blocks average. Despite the fact that the Timberwolves have been eliminated from playoff contention, Towns and company seem to be focused on finishing strong and building some positive momentum heading into the offseason.