Towns accumulated 33 points (11-22 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to Chicago.

Towns bounced back from a subpar effort against the Rockets on Sunday, and he delivered one of his best scoring performances of the campaign here, but his efforts were not enough. His overall numbers are representing an upgrade compared to the 2022-23 campaign, and though he's now operating as Minnesota's second-best offensive weapon behind Anthony Edwards, he remains a solid two-way contributor who can post a double-double, or fill the stat sheet, on any given night.