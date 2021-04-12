Towns and the Timberwolves will not play Monday against the Nets after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Towns had already been ruled out of the game due to a personal matter, but it will no longer be played Monday in the aftermath of a police-involved shooting in Minneapolis. Wojnarowski notes that the game could be made up as soon as Tuesday night, which happens to be an off day for both teams.
