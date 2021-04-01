Towns recorded 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists and a block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Towns didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 18 shots to finish with 18 points, but he supplied value both on the glass and as a playmaker. The offense has been going through Towns since the Timberwolves made their coaching change last month, and the star big man has benefited from that new approach since he's putting up excellent numbers on a nightly basis. He has posted four straight double-doubles and has reached that feat in six of his last eight contests.