Towns ended with 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-90 victory over Houston.
This wasn't Towns' best performance, but his fantasy managers can just chalk it up to an off night as he took a backseat to Anthony Edwards in this one. Towns has been trending up since his 62-point explosion on Jan. 22, averaging 27.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers over his last eight games.
