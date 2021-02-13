Towns dropped 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in the loss to the Hornets on Friday.
Towns made his second straight start after missing 13 games as he recovered from a positive COVID-19 test. While he failed to grab double-digit rebounds for the first time in six games this season, he did hit the 20-point mark for the fourth time. Up next for the Timberwolves will be a game on the road against the Raptors on Sunday.
