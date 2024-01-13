Towns posted 23 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist over 28 minutes in Friday's 116-93 win over Portland.

Towns connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing as one of two Timberwolves with 20 or more points and ending two boards short of a double-double in a blowout victory. Towns has recorded three or more threes on 10 occasions, tallying at least 20 points and eight rebounds in 12 contests this year.