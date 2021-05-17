Towns accumulated 23 points (6-12 FG, 10-11 FT, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 win over the Mavericks.

Towns finished the regular season on a tear, but he fell just one rebound shy of his third consecutive double-double. The 2015 first-overall pick scored 20-plus points in his final 14 games, averaging 24.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists during that stretch. The 25-year-old remains a dominant threat in the league, but it will be interesting to monitor how the emergence of Anthony Edwards affects Towns' numbers.