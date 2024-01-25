Towns racked up 27 points (11-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 win over Washington.

Towns once again boosted Minnesota's offense, coming off a career-high 62-point outing Monday by ending as one of two Timberwolves with 25 or more points and ending three points short of the 30-point mark. Towns, who also hauled in a half-dozen rebounds in the victory, has tallied at least 25 points and six boards in three of his last five games.