Towns tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Towns struggled from the floor and the free-throw line, but he added enough secondary numbers to salvage his tepid scoring totals. The standout center has recorded nine double-doubles since his return to action, and he was very close to hitting his first triple-double of the season in Sunday's win.