Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Nears triple-double in win
Towns totaled 28 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Monday's win over Atlanta.
Towns powered the TImberwolves to an important win, recording his 13th double-double of the season as well a tieing a season-best with eight assists. He did struggle a bit with his shot, but he made up for his off night by getting to the line 10 times -- his second-best mark on the season. Towns remains amongst the best fantasy players in the league and will look to continue his excellent season Wednesday against San Antonio.
