Towns will undergo surgery early next week to repair a torn meniscus and will be re-evaluated in one month, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though Wojnarowski terms Towns' upcoming surgery as a "repair," the report suggests that the big man is expected back at some point early in the Western Conference playoffs. Given that a meniscus repair often entails a 6-to-9-month recovery period, Towns is more likely getting a meniscectomy, or partial trim of the meniscus, which typically results in a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline. In any event, Towns appears unlikely to play again in the regular season, making him an easy drop for managers in redraft leagues. Kyle Anderson entered the starting five in Towns' place and played 28 minutes in Thursday's 113-111 win over Indiana, while Naz Reid (26 minutes), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (28 minutes) and T.J. Warren (16 minutes) also took on slightly heightened roles.