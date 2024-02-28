Towns (personal) isn't listed on Minnesota's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Towns was a late scratch ahead of Tuesday's game due to a personal matter, but it looks like he'll return to action Wednesday. However, Anthony Edwards (ankle) and Rudy Gobert (ankle) are questionable, so Minnesota may still be down a starter or two. In February (nine games), Towns has averaged 21.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.9 minutes per game.