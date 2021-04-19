Towns (knee) will play Tuesday against the Kings.
Towns left Sunday's matchup with the Clippers after suffering an apparent knee injury, but he's not listed on Minnesota's injury report and will ready to go for Tuesday's clash. He's averaging 27.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists through eight contests in April.
