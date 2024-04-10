Towns (knee) isn't planning to play Wednesday against the Nuggets but could be back in action Friday against Atlanta or Sunday against Phoenix, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A previous report suggested that Towns could return as early as Wednesday, but it appears as though the 28-year-old will rest for at least one more game before potentially getting back on the court to close out the regular season. He underwent surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee in mid-March and will likely have his playing time monitored if he's able to return for the final weekend of the regular season.