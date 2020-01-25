Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Notches double-double in loss
Towns talled 30 points (12-23 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), three assists, 12 rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to Houston.
It was Towns' first double-double since his return from a 15-game absence and his third-straight effort with at least 28 points. He looks to have found his groove as the team prepares to take on Oklahoma City on Saturday.
