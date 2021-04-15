Towns (personal) is not listed on the team's injury report for Friday's game against Miami, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Towns looks to be set to return Friday from a two-game absence related to a personal matter. Naz Reid will head back to the bench with the starting center back in the lineup.
