Towns (wrist) is not on the injury report for Saturday's preseason action against the Grizzlies.
Towns missed the Timberwolves' final 12 games due to a broken left wrist, but he was able to rest, rehab and heal over the summer. We should expect him to start Saturday's game, flanked by a cast of new teammates.
