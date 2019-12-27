Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially out
Towns (knee) won't play Thursday against the Kings, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
As expected, Towns will miss another matchup while tending to a knee sprain. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday against the Cavaliers.
