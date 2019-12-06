Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially probable Friday
Towns (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Towns is dealing with some right knee soreness, but it doesn't seem to be anything that will keep him out Friday. Since November, he's averaged 25.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 blocks across 34.0 minutes.
