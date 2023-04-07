Towns is officially considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.

While the injury report says questionable, it's worth noting that both Towns and head coach Chris Finch expressed earlier in the day that the big man intends to play in both ends of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set. Barring a change in plan, look for Towns to play his usual role in the starting lineup. In the six games since his return, Towns has averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists, and he's coming off his first double-double of the season Tuesday versus the Nets.