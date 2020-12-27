Towns (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

The Timberwolves are optimistic that Towns will be available for the second half of the back-to-back set after the big man's MRI revealed no signs of bone damage, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Even if the Timberwolves err on the side of caution and hold Towns out one day after suffering the injury, the 25-year-old doesn't look like he'll be in danger of missing further time heading into the second week of the regular season. An official call on Towns' status should be revealed no later than pregame warmups, which will be held approximately 30 minutes prior to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff.