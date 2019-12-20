Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially questionable

Towns (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Towns failed to practice Thursday due to a left knee injury, and the team is officially listed him as a game-time decision for Friday's clash. Expect an update on his status sometime after morning shootaround.

