Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially questionable
Towns (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Towns failed to practice Thursday due to a left knee injury, and the team is officially listed him as a game-time decision for Friday's clash. Expect an update on his status sometime after morning shootaround.
