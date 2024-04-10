Towns (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.
Towns will miss his 18th straight game Wednesday due to a left knee injury, as expected. However, the star big man is reportedly nearing a return, with Friday's matchup against Atlanta being his next opportunity to suit up.
