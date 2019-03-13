Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially starting Tuesday
Towns (knee) is officially listed as the starting center in Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
No surprise here, as Towns intimated at shootaround that he expected to play. With Jeff Teague (foot), Derrick Rose (shoulder), and Andrew Wiggins (thigh) already ruled out, he will presumably be called upon to carry much of the load offensively.
