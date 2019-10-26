Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: On another level Friday

Towns finished with 37 points (13-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory over the Hornets.

Towns was simply ion another level during Friday's victory, putting up, what could be, one of the best fantasy lines of the season. His numbers were incredible across the board and the fact he did his damage in just 28 minutes is simply amazing. Towns was certainly in the discussion to be taken at number one in fantasy drafts and that seems justified at this point. The Timberwolves are now 2-0 to begin the season with their next matchup being against the Heat on Sunday.