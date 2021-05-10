Towns totaled 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 win over the Magic.
That's now 10 straight games that Towns has topped 20 points while collecting five double-doubles over that stretch. His two blocked shots snapped a streak of six straight games going without one.
