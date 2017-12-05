Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Only attempts five field-goals in loss

Towns finished with only seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 95-93 loss to Memphis.

Towns disappeared in the tough road loss, scoring just seven points in 37 minutes of action. Although he has been putting up solid numbers, owners would say he has been very disappointing this season. The offense does not seem to be flowing well, as evidenced by his 6 field-goal attempts. He appears lost over certain stretches during the games, floating around in the corner or setting multiple screens for his guards. He does not appear to be the same player he was over his first two seasons, and his owners will be hoping he can work things out sooner, rather than later. It will be interesting to see whether the coaching staff can find a way to get him involved in the offense more, something that would surely be on their minds.