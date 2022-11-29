Towns (calf) is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Towns left Monday's loss to the Wizards after playing 22 minutes. He needed to be helped off the floor and was unable to put weight on his leg after suffering the strained calf. Towns could return as soon as late December, though Wojnarowski's report suggests sometime in January is more realistic. Since Towns doesn't play center as much anymore, it's unclear how much reserve center Naz Reid will benefit. Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince (shoulder) may see a similar increase in workload, and Jaylen Nowell may be a fringe beneficiary. The rotation is worth monitoring, and fantasy managers with Sunday waiver claims will get to see two games -- Wednesday against the Grizzlies and Saturday against the Thunder -- before making any decisions.