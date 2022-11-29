Towns is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a right calf strain in Monday's loss to the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Towns exited in the third quarter of Monday's game and needed to be helped off the floor after suffering the injury, as he was unable to put weight on his leg. Though Towns appears to have avoided a season-ending injury and could return as soon as late December, Wojnarowski's report suggests sometime in January is a more realistic target for the big man. Since Towns doesn't play center as much these days with Rudy Gobert around, it's unclear how much reserve center Naz Reid will benefit. Instead, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince (shoulder) could be likelier candidates to see increased run, and Jaylen Nowell may be a fringe beneficiary. The Minnesota rotation is worth monitoring, and fantasy managers with Sunday waiver claims will get to see two games -- Wednesday against the Grizzlies and Saturday against the Thunder -- before making any decisions.