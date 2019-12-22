Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Saturday
Towns (knee) won't play Saturday against the Trail Blazers.
Towns was considered questionable with the left knee sprain but will end up missing his third straight contest. Gorgui Dieng will receive another start in his place.
