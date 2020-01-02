Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Thursday
Towns (knee) will not play Thursday against the Warriors, Danny Cunningham of SKOR North reports.
This will mark a ninth consecutive absence for Towns, who is nursing a left knee injury, though Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports that the big man is getting close to a return. Gorgui Dieng should draw another start in place of Towns on Thursday.
