Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Thursday

Towns (knee) will not play Thursday against the Warriors, Danny Cunningham of SKOR North reports.

This will mark a ninth consecutive absence for Towns, who is nursing a left knee injury, though Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports that the big man is getting close to a return. Gorgui Dieng should draw another start in place of Towns on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories