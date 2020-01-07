Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Tuesday

Towns (knee) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

The absence will mark Towns' 11th consecutive game missed due to an ailing left knee sprain. He remains day-to-day with his next opportunity to return coming Thursday against the Timberwolves. In the meantime, Gorgui Dieng figures to be the prime beneficiary of his absence.