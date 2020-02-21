Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out at least two weeks
Towns has been diagnosed with a fractured left wrist and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Towns sought a second opinion and got a firm diagnosis -- one that will keep him off the court for at least two weeks. In his absence, Juancho Hernangomez, James Johnson and Naz Reid should continue seeing plenty of run in the frontcourt. At this point, D'Angelo Russell may be the only consistent source of offense for the Timberwolves.
