Towns won't play Thursday against the Bulls due to a right knee injury, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Head coach Chris Finch confirmed that Towns and Mike Conley (illness) will miss the final game of the preseason, though it makes complete sense since the Wolves want to have both players ready for Opening Night next week. Assuming he stays healthy, Towns should play a prominent role on offense for Minnesota alongside Anthony Edwards as one of the most dynamic scoring duos in the Western Conference.