Towns (back) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Nets.
Towns suited up and attempted to give it a go during pregame warmups, but the Timberwolves are opting to err on the side of caution with their star center. Naz Reid will get the start in his absence. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Hawks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Participates in shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable against Brooklyn•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Records double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Monster double-double Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Continues hot streak•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win•