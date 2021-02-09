Towns (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Monday against Dallas.
Towns was previously listed as doubtful on Minnesota's injury report, so his absence Monday night shouldn't come as a surprise. His next opportunity to return will arrive Wednesday against the Clippers.
