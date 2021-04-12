Towns will not play in Monday's game against the Nets due to a personal matter, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Towns' family is holding a private memorial for his mother on Monday, so he'll miss at least one game as the Timberwolves embark on a four-game Week 17. The big man is coming off of another monster effort Sunday night against the Bulls, when he finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.