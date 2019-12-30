Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out Monday
Towns (knee) won't play Monday against Brooklyn, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Towns isn't quite ready to return from a knee injury just yet, and he'll be held out for his seventh straight matchup. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday in Milwaukee.
